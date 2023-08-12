CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Over 5,000 NYSEG customers in Chemung County lost power during this evening’s storm.

According to the NYSEG outage map, a total of 5,402 customers located across the Town of Big Flats, the Town of Chemung, the Town of Corning, the Town of Southport, the Town of Ashland, the City of Elmira, the Village of Wellsburg, and the Town of Caton lost power around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 12.

NYSEG is investigating the cause of these outages, and a crew has been assigned to work on restoring power. Power is expected to be restored around 8:15 p.m.