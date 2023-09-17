Updated at 3:04 p.m. to include information obtained from a witness and add pictures of the damage.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A fire broke out on West Gray Street during the overnight hours between Sept. 16 and Sept. 17.

According to a neighbor who witnessed the fire, the shed behind the house located at 615 West Gray St. caught fire around 1:30 a.m., and the fire spread to nearby trees. The fire then spread to the garage behind 611 West Gray St. The fire was extinguished around 2:30 a.m.

The shed where the fire started sustained significant damage; the fire left behind a collapsed shell. The side of the neighboring garage was damaged, but the structure remains intact. Additionally, some of the siding on the back of the 611 West Gray St. house was warped by the heat of the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.