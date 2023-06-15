COOPERS PLAINS, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers should avoid the highway in Coopers Plains as crews work to remove an oversize vehicle that got stuck.

New York State Police in Painted Post confirmed around 1:20 p.m. on June 15 that an oversized load was stuck in a construction zone in the westbound lane of I-86 near the NYSP barracks. This is approximately just west of the Coopers Plains exit (Exit 42) where the highway crosses the Cohocton River.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. 511NY says to use Exit 42 and take Route 415 instead.

Details are limited. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.