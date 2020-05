OVID, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Ovid was arrested Thursday after being accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old multiple times in the town of Ovid.

New York State Police at SP Waterloo said 43-year-old Mose Wengerd was arraigned on Seneca County centralized arraignment and posted cash bail for $750.

An order of protection was issued and the investigation remains ongoing.

Wengerd is scheduled to appear in Ovid Court on June 23.