CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – An Owego man is in jail after police accused him of following an elderly woman across Bradford County and stealing her purse from her house.

Andrew Honnick, 41, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on November 22 in connection to the incident. According to the police report, Honnick allegedly saw the 75-year-old woman at Tioga Downs Casino and followed her to her home in Canton, Pa.

Police said he then allegedly entered her garage when she pulled in, handed her a Tioga Downs rewards card with his name on it, said she had dropped the card, and then stole her purse from her car. PSP said the purse had cash, the woman’s iPhone, checkbook, credit cards and other personal items.

The woman also reportedly told police that she had seen the man watching her play the slot machine at the casino, which was confirmed from a photo provided to police by Tioga Downs, according to the criminal complaint.

The Tioga County New York Sheriff’s Office later found the vehicle Honnick was driving and arrested him during a traffic stop. He was taken to Pa. a week later and charged for the alleged robbery. He was then taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $1,500 bail.