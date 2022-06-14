OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Owego Police are reminding drivers not to park on certain streets in the Village for this weekend’s annual Strawberry Festival.

This marks the return of the Strawberry Festival—now celebrating its 40th year—after it was cancelled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police department posted a notice on June 14 reminding drivers in the area to remove their vehicles from the following streets by 1:00 a.m. on June 18 for the festival:

Lake Street

Court Street (including Court Street Parking Lot)

Spencer Avenue

Chestnut Street

Temple Street

Central Avenue

Park Street

Fox Street from McMaster St. to North Ave.

Front Street from Academy St. to Paige St.

Main Street from Academy St. to Paige St.

Academy Street

Church Street from Temple St. to Front St.

North Avenue from Main St. to Fox St.

Paige Street from Fox St. to Front St.

John Street

Fulton Street

East Main Street from Fulton St. to Erie St.

Elm Street

Hyde Parking Lot

Police said there will also be no parking on Lake and Front Streets from Court St. to Church St. on Thursday, June 16 from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the next morning to allow for street cleaning. There will also be detours in place on Saturday, June 18 from 5:00 a.m. until crews are finished cleaning up.