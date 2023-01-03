OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – An Owego woman has been arrested and charged after a stabbing that left a man “critically wounded”, police said.

Owego Police arrested 58-year-old Veronica Kelly on December 31, 2022 after receiving a call from her in which she reported she had stabbed someone, according to the arrest report.

When officers arrived at the Fox Street address, they reported a man was suffering from “extensive laceration and stab wounds” on his torso, leaving him “critically wounded”. He was taken to Wilson Trauma Center in Johnson City by Owego EMS.

Police arrested Kelly for allegedly stabbing the man. She was charged with 1st-degree Assault and taken to the Tioga County Jail on $250,000 bail/$500,000 bond. The case was turned over to the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.