(WETM) — Rep. Clint Owlett announced that two Tioga County projects have been awarded $1 million each in state funding.

The first grant will support the construction of the Marsh Creek Greenway Patterson Trailhead facility and supporting parking areas. The project will include demolishing the existing structure, preparing the site for the trailhead facility and constructing stormwater management facilities. Other features that will be added include a bike repair station, a kiosk for visitor information, landscaping and sidewalks.

The second grant will go to Tyoga Container Inc. for the third and final phase of its construction of a 100,000-square-foot distribution center. The funding will be used to run a conveyor system from the current manufacturing facility directly to the newly constructed distribution center.

“Each of these projects is a worthwhile investment in the economic success and quality of life in our communities,” Owlett said. “I was pleased to support both initiatives and look forward to the long-term benefits they are sure to bring.”

According to the release, the funding was awarded through the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which supports the purchase and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.