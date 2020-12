ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The owner of the Southside Pudgies, Robert Cleary, made his 8th annual donation to the Artic League this afternoon, totaling in $20,000.

The check was presenting to Sheriff Bill Schrom who is on the board of Elmira.

Cleary donates yearly to the Arctic League to honor his late father who use to receive their services as a young child.

The $20,000 donation now puts Cleary’s donations to the Arctic League up over $100,000 throughout the past 8 years.