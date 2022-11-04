EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning residents about a potential scam regarding EBT cards.

The DHS says that the scam involves people receiving a text message saying that there is an issue with the recipient’s EBT card. These texts may even go out to people who are not a part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The fraudulent texts will come from [number]@dhs.pa.gov.

“If you have received unsolicited text messages asking you about your EBT benefits and for your personal information, it is a scam. Do not respond so you do not fall victim to identity theft,” said DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead.

The DHS stated that they will never ask for information about EBT cards, SNAP, or any public assistance programs through a random call or text.

The department says “most DHS texts will direct people to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS, or a site that ends in .gov, .org, or .com.”

They ask that you report any suspicious calls or texts to about DHS programs to the DHS fraud tip line at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477).