PA driver hospitalized after Tioga County crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – One person was injured after an accident on Route 14 in Tioga County on Oct. 10.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 43-year-old Michael Kilmer was taken to Troy Community Hospital with a “suspected serious injury” after his vehicle went off the roadway.

Police say around 8:40 p.m. Kilmer was traveling north on State Route 14 when he passed a truck in the left-hand lane. Kilmer struck a barrel laying in the right-hand lane and went into a ditch head-on in a 2002 Ford Mustang.

Kilmer’s condition is unknown at this time, and citations were issued by State Police.

