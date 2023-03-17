WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Maple Weekend starts March 18 -19 and people from all over New York state and Pennsylvania are traveling to farms to learn about the sugar making process.

Maple Weekend is a chance for families to try fresh syrup from the source while also learning about the traditions.

The owners of Patterson Farms in Westfield, Pa. gave a tour of their facility that’s been in the family for four generations and explained what the day-to-day operations entail.

Terry Patterson owner of Patterson Farms described the sugar making process. After loading the trucks with raw sap, it is then transported to the farm and put into one of three silos. From there, the sap goes through a system of filters remove a lot of the water, a process known as reverse osmosis.

But it’s still not ready to be syrup just yet, so it’s time to be boiled to get rid of the rest of the water. Once it’s boiled and its caramelized it is ready to be bottled and sold.

Patterson Farms, the largest maple syrup producer in Pennsylvania has thousands of taps and makes a variety of maple products for customers all around the world.

Patterson Farm sell more than just the syrup. In the shop at the front of their barn, they also sell maple sugar, maple cream, candy, gift baskets and other maple-inspired products.

