PA fugitive arrested in Bath with hypodermic needles

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people were arrested by Village of Bath Police near the railroad tracks off Lackawanna Ave. with hypodermic needles.

According to Bath Police, Robert Camp and Amanda Salsman were found trespassing on the tracks and looking into an abandoned bus. Officers found both Salsman and Camp were in possession of hypodermic needles and Camp was in possession of a small sandwich bag of methamphetamine.

Camp was also found to be wanted in Pennsylvania and is now in the Steuben County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania. Camp has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, and for being a fugitive from justice.

Salsman was charged with criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument and was released on an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Bath Court at a later date.