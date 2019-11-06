PA Grand Canyon Chapter and Wellsboro Fireman’s Annex set to hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser

WELLSBORO Pa. (WETM-TV)- The Grand Canyon Chapter is inviting the public to its first chapter fundraiser.

The chapter will be serving a spaghetti dinner with a mission to help support an ‘Alliance of Bikers’ dedicated to the protection of the individual rights of motorcyclists through political change, charitable works, and public education.

Price of dinner:
Adults $8
Seniors $6
12 and under $5

Location:
The Wellsboro Fire Annex.
21 East Avenue
Wellsboro, Pennsylvania 16901

For any questions or concerns, you can contact the event organizers on their Facebook Page or call/text Grumps at 607-368-5589.

