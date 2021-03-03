PA House GOP members conducting an investigation into Gov. Wolf’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania GOP members are following the steps of New York lawmakers, pushing for an investigation into their governor. House Republicans are launching an investigation into the Wolf administration’s handling of nursing homes and long-term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

On February 16th, state republicans sent a letter asking for the Attorney General and the Inspector General to investigate the Wolf Administration.

In the letter sent to Pennsylvania Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, the “PA DOH indicates more than half of the COVID-19 related deaths in Pennsylvania have been attributable to nursing and personal home care populations.” Over 12 thousand deaths have been reported at long-term care facilities out of the 23,413 deaths.

The AG and IG rejected the request and House Republicans are now conducting their own investigation. Pennsylvania’s 12th District Congressman, Fred Keller said there was not a specific reason for the rejection.

“He was all over the place on his letter,” Congressman Keller said. “It didn’t seem like he was willing to come in with the accountability measures and I’m not trying to try and get into his head. I’m just happy that the people in the Pennsylvania General Assembly are willing to make sure that Pennsylvanians are protected, and look into what happened.”

Congressman Keller said House Republicans can’t charge anyone, but if something is found during the investigation, the AG is forced to investigate.

“It’s unfortunate,” Congressman Keller said. “The First, the top law enforcement officer, to see who’s in charge with making sure, if anything was done, to actually have the investigation- he’s not doing that. And in view of him not doing that, the General Assembly, I think it’s well within their rights and to call people into to answer the questions and and determine what happened.”

Pennsylvania and New York was two of only five states to follow their governor’s order that put COVID-19 positive resients back into nursing homes.