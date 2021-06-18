PA man arrested after attempted carjacking with a paintball gun at Mansfield Walmart

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police have arrested one man after an attempted carjacking in the Mansfield Walmart parking lot involving a paintball gun.

According to State Police, on May 26 Maher Omar Brown approached a woman next to her vehicle and allegedly told her that he needed her car keys. The victim told State Police that Brown told her “if you don’t give me your keys I am going to have to shoot you” and that after she refused he said “I’m going to have to shoot you.”

Brown then told the victim he was having a hard time and walked away without taking the car.

Brown was located by State Police sitting on a handicapped scooter inside the Walmart with a backpack filled with paintballs. Brown told State Police he needed a ride to Williamsport but everyone was telling him no, leading to him buying the paintball gun at Walmart. Brown then stated he put the paintball gun in his waistband and followed the woman to her car.

Brown directed State Police to a grassy area where he threw the paintball gun and said he knew what he did was wrong.

Brown was charged with felony robbery of a motor vehicle in the first degree, misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another in the first degree, and misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree, and retail theft.

Charges against Brown were submitted on June 18 and he is scheduled for formal arraignment on July 12 in Wellsboro. State Police say Brown is a resident of Altoona, but he is listed on court documents as homeless.