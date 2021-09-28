PA man arrested after Bradford County police chase

WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man is facing a felony fleeing charge after a police chase in Bradford County on Sept. 5.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a State Trooper clocked a vehicle driving 97 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on State Route 6 shortly after 7 p.m. The tan Ford 500 sedan continued to travel west on SR 6 despite the trooper activating their emergency lights.

The chase continued just west of the Marie Antoinette Overlook before the vehicle stopped on Stevens Road. After coming to a complete stop the vehicle reinitiated the chase, traveling onto Hillis Road and Comiskey Road. The vehicle then lost control and went off the eastbound shoulder where it hit several trees and overturned in a drainage ditch.

Troopers placed the driver, Ryan Durland of Wernersville, into a patrol car and spoke to a female passenger who told them her and Durland smoked marijuana at the Wyoming County Fair. She asked Durland to let her out of the car during the chase but he refused to do so.

The woman told police that she was in possession of marijuana that belonged to Durland, which he confirmed.

Durland was transported to Towanda Memorial Hospital for a legal blood draw.

Durland was charged with fleeing or attempting to elide an officer, reckless driving, DUI, possession of marijuana, and six traffic offenses. One of the traffic offenses was for driving on a revoked or suspended license.

Durland’s bail was set at $15,000 and he is scheduled to reappear in court on Oct. 14.

According to court records, Durland was previously charged with receiving stolen property and for an accident involving a vehicle in 2019.