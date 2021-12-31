PA man arrested for Steuben County grand larceny, police chase

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man was arrested out of state after a grand larceny investigation in Steuben County.

According to New York State Police Erich West of Liberty, Pennsylvania, was arrested at 11 a.m. on Dec. 30 in connection to a more than year-long investigation that began in May 2020. West was arrested on multiple felonies including grand larceny; criminal possession of stolen property worth more than $3,000; and criminal mischief (damaging property).

State Police reported that West was also charged with misdemeanor fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. West’s arrest was reported to be out of state, but State Police did not say where he was taken into custody.

West, 39, was held following his arrest on Thursday.

18 News has reached out to State Police for more information on this case and will provide more details as they become available.