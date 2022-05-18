WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Wyalusing Tuesday evening, according to State Police.

Robert Ermisch, 59, of Laceyville in Wyoming County, was killed while driving his motorcycle on Route 6 in Wyalusing Township around 9:00 p.m. on May 17, according to the crash report. Police said that Ermisch then quickly tried to apply the brakes when a deer entered his lane.

He was unable to brake in time, and the front of the motorcycle hit the deer. Ermisch, who police said was not wearing a helmet, was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Bradford County Coroner.