PA man killed in crash

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Wednesday on Route 287 near Middlebury Center.

Charles Umble, 36 of Westfield, was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and State Police say speed and wet road conditions were contributing factors to the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police responded around 3:16 p.m. after a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck spun out of control and drove off the northbound shoulder into a swampy area of grass, rolling over and coming to rest on its roof.

Middlebury Fire and Ambulance Company assisted State Police at the scene.