TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Kyle Mayer, 21, of Williamsport was sentenced in Bradford County to 6-17 years for statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.

Mayer will also have to register as a sexual offender for 25 years after serving his sentence in the Bradford County Correctional Facility.

Mayer was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on March 5, 2020, following an investigation of an incident in Franklin Township.