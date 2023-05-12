MANSDIELF, P.a. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania State Police Mansfield Barracks will be offering free car seat checks on Monday.

Parents and guardians are invited to bring their vehicle, the vehicle’s manual, their car seat, and the car seat’s manual to the Mansfield Fire Department on Monday, May 15. The check will run from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., and each seat check will take about 30 minutes.

The seat check event is part of the Pennsylvania State Police’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign. According to the state police, the goal of the event is to increase the use of car seats and safety belts throughout Pennsylvania.

If you cannot make it to this event and would like to have your car seats checked, you can call the Mansfield State Police Barracks at (570)-662-2151.