WELLSBORO, N.Y. (WETM) — Pennsylvania Representative Clint Owlett is inviting local hunters to attend an event he’s hosting in Wellsboro next month.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, sportsmen and sportswomen from the area are invited to attend the Game Commission Night at the Wellsboro Fireman’s Annex, which is located at 21 East Ave. The event will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and the doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania Game Commission Furbearer Biologist Tom Keller will be giving a presentation about his work on the over one dozen furbearer species that live in Pennsylvania. According to Owlett, more speakers may be announced soon, and a question and answer session will be held after the presentations.

“Our Game Commission nights have been among the most popular events we have hosted because they are so informative,” said Owlett. “It really is a great event for the entire family, and a great opportunity to mentor young people and grow their interest in the sport of hunting. I encourage you to sign up today!”

Those who would like to attend this free event will need to register in advance. To register for the Game Commission Night, you can fill out this form on Representative Owlett’s website or call his Wellsboro office at 570-724-1390.