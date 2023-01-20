FARMINGTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police have confirmed that a Tioga County man reported missing earlier this month has died.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield confirmed with 18 News that 26-year-old Roger Hurd has died. He was reported missing earlier this month, last seen in the morning on January 2.

According to his obituary, Hurd passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Police initially entered Hurd into the missing persons database on Jan. 3 after they were unable to find him by following a cellphone ping to Lindley N.Y.