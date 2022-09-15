An unknown individual(s) was spotted traveling in this older model white pickup truck with a stolen trailer.

TUSCARORA TWP, Pa, (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police are currently looking for an individual(s) responsible for stealing an enclosed trailer from a property last week.

According to police, sometime between the hours of 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, an unknown actor(s) stole a white in color 2022 Trail Master enclosed trailer from a property on 28 Underhill Road, Tuscarora Township, Bradford County.

The actor(s) took the trailer to nearby Cow Path Road, and from there they unloaded the victim’s items from the trailer and onto the roadway.

After unloading the items, the actor(s) drove away from the area in an unknown direction in a white, older model, pickup truck with an extended cab, pictured above.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the white pickup is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda and ask for Trooper Waylon Smith.