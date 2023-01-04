FARMINGTON TWP, TIOGA COUNTY Pa. (WETM) — A Tioga County man has gone missing following a search by Pennsylvania State Police.

According to police, 26-year-old Roger Hurd of Farmington Twp. was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2, around 11 a.m.

Police in the area were attempting to serve a 302 warrant on Hurd that same day due to concerning comments he made to his ex-girlfriend in relation to self-harm.

Police initiated a cell phone pin and began canvassing areas that Hurt had frequented in an attempt to locate him. Police were able to get a ping in Lindley, N.Y. in Steuben County, but he was unable to be found.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, police entered Hurd into the missing person database, as well as continued to send out cell phone pings.

That same day, Hurd’s vehicle was located by a family member on Elkhorn Road with most of his belongings inside except for his cell phone. There were indicators that Hurd was picked up by an unknown person in a 4WD-style vehicle.

Hurd was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black heavy jacket, blue jeans, and tall rubber-style boots.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield at 570-662-2151.