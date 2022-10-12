CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced the arrest of a woman who they claim stole a vehicle earlier this month.

According to police, a 23-year-old woman from Stroudsburg, Pa. was arrested after an investigation in which they believe she had stolen a vehicle and ended up across state lines.

Police responded to Charleston Twp in Tioga County Pa. for a report of a stolen vehicle on Oct. 1.

Police say that upon further investigation, the vehicle was taken from the victim and was found in Horseheads. The vehicle was recovered by Horseheads Village Police Department and returned to the owner.

The arrested woman was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft by unlawful taking of moveable property.