Paddle Keuka 5K returning to Branchport

BRANCHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Paddle Keuka 5K is returning on Aug. 7 with competitors from across the region participating in this kayak/canoe/SUP race on Keuka Lake, according to the Finger Lakes Museum. The event was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Participants who register by June 30th will receive a commemorative t-shirt to add to their collection. Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be secured by contacting the Museum.

In addition to the Paddle Keuka 5K, many familiar paddling events (including the Museum’s popular guided sunset paddles, kayaking lessons and community paddles) are on the event calendar once again this year, as well as some new additions to the line-up.

“Yoga, Cider, Namaste” is a new series to be held Tuesdays in July at the Creekside Center barn on the shore of Sugar Creek. This 90-minute weekly event includes an hour of yoga followed by refreshing Star Cider beverages and light snacks. Individual event tickets are available as are discounted tickets for the entire series. Also in July, Tom Nickels of RiverWind Kayak will lead the American Canoe Association (ACA) Kayak Training Course. Returning for the third year to the FLM campus, this course takes kayaking to the next level for those wishing to instruct others in the fun sport.

A full list of programs, as well as Museum information, is available at the Finger Lakes Museum website, www.FingerLakesMuseum.org.