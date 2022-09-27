SAYRE, P.A. (WETM) – September is Pain Awareness month in the United States. Millions of people in America suffer from chronic pain, yet options that are available to treat pain may not be common knowledge to all.

One of these options is a pain pump. A pain pump is a device that delivers medication directly to the spine. The pump has a reservoir that holds medicine and a catheter is threaded under the skin around to the spine and then goes directly into the spine.

Pain pumps are a common option for treatment in patients that have gone through surgery and are having painful side effects due to their operation. They are especially common in individuals who have had surgery on their back or neck.

As pain awareness month is coming to an end, doctors stress the importance in knowing that there are several methods that can be used to treat chronic pain. It’s all about finding what’s best for you.

“Most importantly, patients can realize that they have a lot of options available to them to try and manage their pain,” Dr. John Lockard, director of the interventional pain clinic at Guthrie said. “Methods can be used to improve peoples activities of daily living and improve their daily life.”