Painted Post couple wins $1 million Mega Millions prize

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Robert and Elaine McEnroe of Painted Post were the winners of the $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold on August 27.

Robert has been a regular customer at the Dandy Mini Mart on South Hamilton Street in Painted Post.

“When I realized I had the winning ticket it didn’t feel real.”

The McEnroe’s opted to split their one-time lump sum payment and will each receive a net check totaling $335,900 after withholdings.

“We’ll use the winnings to pay off some bills and enjoy financial security,” he said.

Robert and Elaine also plan on traveling with family.

The New York Lottery contributed over $24.5 million to Lottery Aid to Education to school districts in Steuben County during fiscal year 2018-2019.