Painted Post Farmers Market doing well during pandemic

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Fresh produce from local farmers are available on a weekly basis in Painted Post.

The Painted Post Farmers Market at 277 Steuben Street has been open every Saturday since the beginning of May. Fresh produce from local farmers include potatoes, beans, yellow squash, zucchini, and tomatoes. Other products such as cheese, milk, ice cream, and maple syrup are also available.

Painted Post Farmers Market Manager Cathy Halm says that business has been pretty good during the COVID-19 pandemic and that the market has been practicing social distancing. ” Attendance is up and down, week by week, depending on what else is going on around town. Most people are practicing social distancing and wearing a mask. People have been pretty good about that,” said Halm.

The Painted Post Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. thru the end of October.