PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The Painted Post Farmers Market’s indoor winter market is moving to the Ramada Inn at 304 South Hamilton Street in Painted Post from 11 am to 3 pm starting on Nov. 2.

The market will continue on the first and third Saturdays of each month through March.

Leo’s Honey House, Stewart Family Farm, Hillview Rabbitry, Goat Girl Essentials, and Crooked Line Farm and Orchard will be participating in this year’s market.