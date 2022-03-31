PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – After being delayed from its initial early 2022 opening date, the new KFC in Painted Post is slated to open within the next few months, according to the parent company.

A spokesperson for KFC’s parent company Yum! Brands told 18 News in a brief statement that the North Hamilton Street location is expected to open sometime late spring or early summer 2022. The company didn’t provide any more details on the status of the location, but the former Chemung Canal building has undergone significant work since the restaurant was first announced last fall.

In September when the KFC was announced, Yum! Brands said the estimated opening date was January 7, 2022.

The Painted Post location would be the first in Steuben County and would join the two Chemung County locations in Horseheads and Southport. The building has been empty since the Chemung Canal Trust Company left in 2019. According to initial reports, KFC inquired about the building during a village planning board meeting in June 2021.

18 News has also reached out to franchisee KBP Foods who is reportedly building the location for more details. We will continue to follow this story and provide status updates as they become available.