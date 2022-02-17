Painted Post man arrested for fleeing from deputies

Local News

CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing from police and interfering with officers on Thursday.

Travis Robinson, 38, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop in the Town of Catlin on February 17. The Sheriff’s Office said Robinson obstructed officers and fled. Law enforcement didn’t release any more information about the incident.

Robinson was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration and Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer, both class-A misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Catlin Court at a later date.

