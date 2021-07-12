Painted Post man charged with selling crack cocaine

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Terry Campbell, 63, has been arrested a Superior Court Warrant indictment following a four-month investigation into the sale of crack cocaine in Steuben County.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Campbell allegedly possessed and sold a quantity of suspected crack cocaine in early 2021.

Campbell was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B Felony, and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B Felony.

Campbell was arraigned in Steuben County Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail.