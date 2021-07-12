Painted Post man charged with selling crack cocaine

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Terry Campbell, 63, has been arrested a Superior Court Warrant indictment following a four-month investigation into the sale of crack cocaine in Steuben County.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Campbell allegedly possessed and sold a quantity of suspected crack cocaine in early 2021.

Campbell was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B Felony, and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B Felony.

Campbell was arraigned in Steuben County Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning

Trending Now