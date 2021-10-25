Painted Post man sentenced to 10 years in prison for prepubescent child porn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Jordan Sowersby, 27, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa, according to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross.

Sowersby pled guilty in May to possessing child pornography depicting prepubescent minors, after having sustained a prior child pornography conviction.

On February 26, 2021, the FBI, accompanied by members of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police, executed a federal search warrant at Sowersby’s home and seized multiple digital devices. A forensic analysis recovered hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s office in March 2021, Sowersby both failed to update his address on the registry and “falsified a written instrument and filed the false statement with the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to conceal his failure to register.”

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Corning, NY, Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia; the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff James Allard; and the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Barry Chase.