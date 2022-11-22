PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Months after Painted Post Police announced temporary lane changes near the new KFC, one side street is now permanently a one-way road to help with traffic safety.

Painted Post Police announced that Edgar Tillman Drive is now a one-way street in the direction from Steuben St. to W. High St. (SR 415). Police said the change comes from the NYS Department of Transportation changing access to Edgar Tillman from W. High St.

Anyone looking to get into parking lots in the area (like KFC), now must access Edgar Tillman from Steuben St. only. Police also said there will be no parking allowed on Edgar Tillman.

Police also asked KFC to call NYSDOT to put up additional signs to help direct traffic. The announcement included photos of One-Way, Wrong Way, and Do Not Enter signs on Edgar Tillman.