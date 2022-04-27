ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post teen has been charged with allegedly raping a girl under the age of 17, according to the Schuyler Sheriff’s Office.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler Button, 18, of Painted Post in the morning on April 27. The arrest report said Button allegedly had sexual intercourse with a female victim under the age of 17.

Button was charged with 3rd-degree Rape (a class-E felony) and arraigned in the Schuyler County Cap Court. He was released and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Orange Court at a later date, the Sheriff’s Office said.