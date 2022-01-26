Painted Post woman charged for DWI with child in the car

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

dwi dui drinking driving arrest police crackdown generic intoxicated

February 04 2022 08:00 am

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post woman is facing charges for allegedly driving while drunk with a child in the car last summer.

Leslie Speeckaert, 43, was indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury on January 26 for the alleged felony. The indictment said that Speeckaert was driving on a public highway on August 18, 2021 with a blood alcohol content of 0.23%. The indictment went on to say that there was a child under the age of 15 in the car.

Speeckaert was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, a class-E felony. According to the indictment, she will appear in court in the near future for arraignment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Corning
Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now