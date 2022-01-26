Painted Post woman charged for DWI with child in the car

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post woman is facing charges for allegedly driving while drunk with a child in the car last summer.

Leslie Speeckaert, 43, was indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury on January 26 for the alleged felony. The indictment said that Speeckaert was driving on a public highway on August 18, 2021 with a blood alcohol content of 0.23%. The indictment went on to say that there was a child under the age of 15 in the car.

Speeckaert was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, a class-E felony. According to the indictment, she will appear in court in the near future for arraignment.