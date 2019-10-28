Painted Post woman indicted for fatal Bath crash

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Grand Jury has indicted Tonya Smith on multiple charges related to a fatal pedestrian accident on May 3 in Bath, according to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker.

Smith was indicted for manslaughter in the second degree, aggravated vehicular manslaughter, and reckless endangerment for the crash that killed 66-year-old Donald Masti on State Route 415.

According to Baker, Smith was driving a 2019 Chevrolet with a blood alcohol content in excess of .18% at the time of the crash when Masti attempted to cross State Route 415. Baker adds that Smith allegedly ran another vehicle off the road prior to the crash.

Smith posted $25,000 bail in the Bath Town Court after her arrest at the scene of the crash and remains free on bail.

Smith will appear for arraignment in Steuben County Court on Nov. 8.