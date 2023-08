HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – An artist palette auction will be held this weekend in Hammondsport.

The Palettes of Keuka Artist Auction will be held this Saturday, Sept. 2, at 1 p.m. in the Village Square in Hammondsport. The palettes will be on display at noon.

For those who can’t attend but would still like to participate, you can contact info@hammondsport.org for a silent bidder form. Someone will be available at the event to do the bidding for you.