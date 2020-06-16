Parade set for Haverling High School Seniors

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Students throw their mortarboards in the air during their graduation photograph at the University of Birmingham degree congregations on July 14, 2009 in Birmingham, England. Over 5000 graduates will be donning their robes this week to collect their degrees from The University of Birmingham. A recent survey suggested that there are 48 graduates competing for every job. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling High School Class of 2020 will be celebrated in a parade on June 27 following commencement.

The lineup for students starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Steuben County fairgrounds and the parade will begin at 12:45 p.m.

The parade will depart from the fairgrounds through the Rumsey Street Gate. It will continue

West on Washington Street, turn right on Ellis Ave around the school circle and down Kellar. Turn right on W. Washinton and left to Hubbell Street. It will go down Hubbell to W. Morris Street. Turn left on W. Morris Street to the Park. It will circle the park on the courthouse side, and then progress up Liberty Street. Once it gets back to Washington Street THE PARADE WILL END.

The and Bath Police and Fire Departments will be directing traffic, and the Route will be closed so that everyone can follow the route without interruptions.

Students are welcome to decorate their vehicles appropriately and family and friends are welcomed to celebrate from the sidewalk.

Plans are subject to change and if they do, they will be announced by the district.