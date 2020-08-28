Paradiso’s Village Bakery opens new cafe location in Montour Falls

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Paradiso’s Village Bakery cut the ribbon outside their new cafe location at 224 W. Main Street in Montour Falls on Thursday.

The bakery is opening with a new dinner menu for Thursday-Saturday, along with breakfast and lunch seven days a week.

The menu includes homemade pasta, sauces and meatballs, along with a weekly special. 

Kathryn Paradiso, the owner of Paradiso’s Village Bakery said, “As a company, it allows us to grow. Our first location was quite small, and with COVID we could only seat ten people in there at a time. Right now, our capacity during the pandemic would be 50 people.”

