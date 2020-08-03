Parents share concerns about returning their kids to school

Watkins Glen, N.Y. (WETM) – In a conference call Saturday morning, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo discussed whether or not parents send their children back to school is ultimately the parent’s decision.

With school’s reopening plans up in the air, many parents are planning to keep their children home to continue virtual learning or may start homeschooling.

Some school districts are releasing hybrid plans and others plan to go back to full in-person instruction.

One parent from the Watkins Glen Central School District said that she plans on continuing to home-school her younger children for the rest of the school year.

“It’s a huge disruption to a child’s education. even just going from being in school to a hybrid or online learning that’s still a disruption to a child’s education, so my husband and I felt that this year we would just avoid all of that and home-school my youngest two children,” said Sara Gruver.

“For us, it’s not so much of fear of COVID, but just that the learning environment isn’t going to be able to have the kinds of things that I sent my children to school for and still keep them safe. The group projects, the socialization, the cooperative play, the sensory tables, that sort of thing is why we send our children to school,” said Gruver.