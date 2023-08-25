ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish Festival will be taking place this weekend in Elmira. The family-friendly event will feature food, entertainment and activities for the community.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27, from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the St. Casimir’s Pavilion behind the Faith Formation Center. The event will be moved inside if weather is inclement.

The festival will include many activities such as a basket raffle, bake sale, kids games, a raffle and a variety of food. Drawings for the raffles will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday,

Food will include items such as pizza frittes, ice cream, pierogis, beer, a dessert cafe and more. “The food is amazing. We have made over 3,000 handmade pierogis, over 1,600 handmade meatballs—including gluten-free meatballs, if you’re a gluten-free person,” said Volunteer Committee Member of the Festival Committee, Michael Sullivan.

Live music will also be provided at the event. Saturday night will feature Blue Eyed Soul. Sunday will feature multiple artists throughout the day including the John Steven’s Polka Band from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., Ring of Chiarraighe Irish Dancers from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. and Deacon Al Pacete from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

All are encouraged to attend this community event.

“This is the first time in four years that we really gathered together as a community and on our grounds. So this is a way for us to invite the community to come join us to be together to have fellowship and spend time together in a social atmosphere, a safe atmosphere,” said Sullivan.