Park Church celebrates 175th anniversary with live performance of Mark Twain’s America

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Park Church in Elmira is closing out its 175th anniversary season with a live performance of Mark Twain’s America with Deborah Dutcher.

Celebrate American music with vocalists Jack Waddell and Deborah Dutcher, stars of Mark Twain the Musical.

This free concert celebrates music and Elmira’s history as a stop on the Underground Railroad and a place where Mark Twain wrote his most famous novels.

The church will underscore its founding principle of social justice and its contemporary vision of being an active partner in Elmira’s renaissance.

The play will take place on Saturday, Nov. 27, and go from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Park Church, 208 W. Gray Street in Elmira.

Tickets are free and can be found here.