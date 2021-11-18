Park Church celebrates 175th anniversary with live performance of Mark Twain’s America

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Park Church Logo

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Park Church in Elmira is closing out its 175th anniversary season with a live performance of Mark Twain’s America with Deborah Dutcher.

Celebrate American music with vocalists Jack Waddell and Deborah Dutcher, stars of Mark Twain the Musical.

This free concert celebrates music and Elmira’s history as a stop on the Underground Railroad and a place where Mark Twain wrote his most famous novels.

The church will underscore its founding principle of social justice and its contemporary vision of being an active partner in Elmira’s renaissance.

The play will take place on Saturday, Nov. 27, and go from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Park Church, 208 W. Gray Street in Elmira.

Tickets are free and can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now