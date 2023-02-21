Guests were invited to celebrate Shrove Tuesday, the last day before Lent, with a pancake dinner at the Park Church in Elmira on Feb. 21, 2023

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Park Church in Elmira celebrated the last day before Lent with a pancake supper on Shrove Tuesday.

Park Church invited the public to its Shrove Tuesday supper on February 21, 2023 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Guests had the option to celebrate the day with dine-in or take-out pancakes and waffles while listening to upbeat New Orleans jazz.

Park Church Council President Jenny Monroe said this event gives passersby the chance to see inside the iconic downtown building. “A lot of people drive by and say, ‘I wonder what’s inside that old church’.”

Traditionally, centuries ago, Shrove Tuesday was marked by the confession of sins before Lent began. Over the years, the day has become marked by parades and celebrations, as well, now being more commonly referred to as “Fat Tuesday” or “Mardi Gras”. And because it’s the last day before Lent, many of those celebrations involve food.