ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County has announced Park Station’s hours and entry fees for the summer.

Starting on Saturday, May 27, Park Station’s control booth will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekends and Memorial Day only. The snack bar will be open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. during this time. The control booth will be open every day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. starting on June 17 and ending on Labor Day. The snack bar will be open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. during this time as well.

Park entry fees will be $7 for Chemung County cars, $8 for non-county cars, $3 for motorcycles, $35 for commercial buses, and $20 for other buses and multi-family vehicles. Those with New York Access Passes can enter for free every day, and people over the age of 60 can enter for free Monday through Friday. Season passes are $60 for Chemung County residents and $75 for people who live outside of Chemung County. Chemung County season pass holders can add a second vehicle to their pass for $25, and season pass holders from other counties can do the same for $35.

Park Station’s waterfront will open for the season on Saturday, June 17. The waterfront will be open every day from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. through Labor Day, weather permitting. These hours are subject to change depending on lifeguard availability.

Visitors can rent canoes, kayaks, and paddleboats at the snack bar from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. while the waterfront is open. Kayaks and canoes are both $7 per hour, and paddleboats are $8 per hour. Kayaks can only hold one person over the age of 16, and canoes can hold up to three people with a minimum age of six. The maximum capacity of paddleboats varies, but riders must be at least four years old.

For more information about Park Station, you can visit Chemung County’s website or call (607)-739-9164.