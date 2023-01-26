ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) — For those looking to participate in some winter activities in the coming months, the Chemung County Department of Buildings and Grounds has announced that Park Station is open for recreational ice fishing and ice skating.

According to the release, Park Station will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily to the public.

Officials say that the activities will remain open for as long as the weather permits. Weather conditions can be accessed by calling 607-739-9164, or 607-737-2843.

Entrance to the park is free for the public during the winter months. Officials say that all motorized vehicles, including but not limited to ATVs or snowmobiles, are not allowed on the lake.

Officials say that in addition to ice fishing and skating, the park is open daily for cross-country skiing and hiking.

Visitors are reminded that children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult when at the park. Individuals ice skating and ice fishing will be doing so at their own risk, and there is no ice fishing allowed within 100 feet of the ice skating area.

Anyone with questions can call the Buildings and Grounds Department at 607-737-2843.