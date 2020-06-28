Park Station set to reopen on Monday

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – A popular campground and recreation center is set to reopen on Monday.

Park Station in the Town of Erin will reopen on Monday.

The Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department has announced that Park Station’s Control Booth will open Monday, June 29. The Control Booth will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Waterfront will also reopen on Monday and will be open on a daily basis from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The Snack Bar and boat rentals will remain closed until further notice.

For additional information, contact the Buildings and Grounds Department/ Parks Department at 607-737-2843.